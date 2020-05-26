SuperSport midfielder Mokoena helps out his community 

The Matsatsantsa and Bafana Bafana midfielder has been giving out food parcels to the community of Bethlehem, where he was born and raised.

“First hand out I did it myself, second one, people contributed, then third one Botselo Mills contributed 200 maize meal and 10,000 instant porridge,” said Mokoena.

“Training at home and helping out people in my community. I am used to training alone. I know what I am lacking so I am improving my weakness on the physical side because I can’t do much of football now,” he added.

