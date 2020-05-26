PSL teams set to lose out on Musona – report

This comes after Belgium club KAS Eupen made an offer to sign the players permanently from Anderlecht.

The Zimbabwean forward was loaned out to KAS Eupen by Anderlecht in search of game time after falling down the pecking order at his mother club.

Musona has not cemented his place in the starting line-up at Anderlecht since moving there from KV Oostende.

According to Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad, via Voetbal Primeur the Zimbabwean striker could make his loan stint a permanent move to the club after playing a handful of games for them before the league was suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak.

News of the 29-year-old being put on the transfer list by Anderlecht raised interest from PSL clubs with Mamelodi Sundowns looking to bring back the former Kaizer Chiefs forward to South Africa.

