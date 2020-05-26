PSL News 26.5.2020 12:38 pm

PSL teams set to lose out on Musona – report

Phakaaathi Reporter
Knowledge Musona celebrates his goal during the Absa Premiership match between Moroka Swallows and Kaizer Chiefs from Dobsonville Stadium on January 31, 2014 in Dobsonville, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Knowledge Musona is nowhere near to playing in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) again.

This comes after Belgium club KAS Eupen made an offer to sign the players permanently from Anderlecht.

The Zimbabwean forward was loaned out to KAS Eupen by Anderlecht in search of game time after falling down the pecking order at his mother club.

Musona has not cemented his place in the starting line-up at Anderlecht since moving there from KV Oostende.

According to Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad, via Voetbal Primeur the Zimbabwean striker could make his loan stint a permanent move to the club after playing a handful of games for them before the league was suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak.

News of the 29-year-old being put on the transfer list by Anderlecht raised interest from PSL clubs with Mamelodi Sundowns looking to bring back the former Kaizer Chiefs forward to South Africa.

