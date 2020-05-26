PSL News 26.5.2020 11:03 am

Clubless Nzimande living a comfortable lifestyle despite lack of income 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe 
Siphesihle Nzimande (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

While many are struggling to make ends meet after finding themselves clubless, former AmaZulu FC and Polokwane City striker Siphesihle Nzimande is managing.

The KwaZulu-Natal born player says he has always been wise when it came to saving money for bad days since parting ways with Jomo Cosmos in the 2016/17 season.

In his seven years of playing professional football, the 28-year-old Nzimande has had spells with Royal Eagles, Real Kings and Golden Arrows.

“It’s difficult, but for me personally since I started playing football I learnt how to save for days like these [when I don’t have team]. I knew that should something happen, I will at least have some money,” Nzimande told Phakaaathi.

“So, it’s very encouraging and I can also be an example to other players to tell them that saving is very important for players. In football, you can never know when your career might end. On the other side, it’s also difficult for families. For example, here at home, my mom was the one working while I was away from home playing in Johannesburg or Limpopo, but now she hasn’t been going to work. So, it’s a good thing that I was able to put some money away and we are now able to survive.”

