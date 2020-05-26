‘Shabba’ not sure about Kaizer Chiefs return

PSL News 26.5.2020 10:16 am

Phakaaathi Reporter
Siphiwe Tshabalala (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Siphiwe ‘Shabba’ Tshabalala says he will decide after lockdown what will happen with regards to his playing career. 

The 35-year-old, who has been linked with several clubs, including his former club Chiefs, is working hard during the lockdown to keep himself in shape because he is not ready to end his playing career.

In an interview with IOL Sport, Tshabalala made it clear that he is not yet hanging up his boots.

“I still have goals that I personally want to fulfil. I want to achieve those goals and have fun while I’m still at it. I’m just hopeful that the opportunities will still come. Obviously for now, we are still going through difficult times. Hopefully, after this, when things are back to normal, then I’ll be back on the field,” Tshabalala is quoted as saying.

“There’s no pressure for me (about my next move). I’ll decide after lockdown what will happen,” Tshabalala added.

Asked if a return to Chiefs is on the cards, he replied: “I don’t know.”

“I am really humbled by the love they are showing in me. It means a lot to me and I wish them the best of luck,” concluded the former Bafana Bafana star.

