PSL News 26.5.2020

Motsepe set to renovate Sundowns’ old home

Phakaaathi Reporter
Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe during the MTN 8, quarter final match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Bloemfontein Celtic at Lucas Moripe Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Patrice Motsepe has plans for the Brazilians to play at their old home ground.

Motsepe announced plans to speak to the government about the renovation of the HM Pitje Stadium if the City of Tshwane could cover some of the costs. Motsepe said the club was willing to use some of its money for the upgrades if the government commits to working with them.

City of Tshwane administrator Mpho Nawa said he would reach out to Sundowns to discuss the renovation of the stadium. Nawa said renovating the stadium was in the pipeline and they would engage with the defending Absa Premiership champions on how they could contribute.

“We will follow up with him [Motsepe] to find out what is his thinking on this matter and at the same time share our thinking so that we can rethink how we could work together going forward‚” Nawa was quoted by SowetanLIVE.

“Gauteng government recently said plans are underway to refurbish the stadium and I will also have to get them involved so that we work together on this matter.”

