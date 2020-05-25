PSL News 25.5.2020 05:17 pm

Sundowns coach Pitso comments on reported Sun City team camps

Phakaaathi Reporter
Pitso Mosimane during the Mamelodi Sundowns Press Conference at the ARM House, Johannesburg (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane wants a level playing field for all teams if they are put into training camps.

Reports have emerged that the Premier Soccer League (PSL) is to house all Absa Premiership and GladAfrica Championship clubs at the Sun City resort and to play matches in Rustenburg.

Commenting during a Sundowns press conference to announce the extension of his contract on Friday, Mosimane said there are many questions about the reported PSL plan.

“I don’t know if we will all stay in Sun City because Sun City hotels have different grades and standards,” said Mosimane.

“You have the Lost City‚ Cascades‚ Cabanas and other hotels in there‚ so who is going to stay at Cabanas and who is going to stay at the Lost City?

“We will all want the best accommodation. You can do it, but you must look at it carefully and say is it easy to do it?

“In terms of controlling people‚ you can do it at Sun City but in terms of accommodation how are you going to say Chiefs is staying at Lost City and Sundowns are staying at the Cabanas?

“How do you come up with that decision‚ you can do it but you are going to create problems. It’s not an easy one but it is possible.”

Mosimane also questioned if some of the playing pitches in the other stadiums around Rustenburg would be ideal to host high-level matches.

“When last did you see the Olympic Park Stadium used and how does the pitch look like now? Are we all going to play on one pitch at Royal Bafokeng Stadium?

“I have to be very careful of what I am saying because I must listen before I talk‚ and who amI  to tell SA what to do. The government‚ PSL and Safa are there‚ I have to take the cue. For me, Rustenburg has a problem of accommodation and big problems,” commented the former Bafana Bafana mentor.

