Mngqithi to sign new Sundowns deal after club ties Mosimane to four-year contract

Mngqithi joined Sundowns as Mosimane’s assistant coach on the back of his success as the head coach of Golden Arrows. Mngqithi’s agent Mike Makaab says he and his client are in advanced talks with the club to renew the assistant coach’s deal with the club.

“Contract renewal talks for Manqoba are at an advanced stage. So, we are expecting to conclude the deal soon now that Pitso has officially signed a new deal,” said Makaab on Isolezwe.

Mngqithi says he would like to stay at the club to help the club get another continental trophy.

“I would be happy to have another opportunity at Sundowns because I also hope that when they get a second star, I will be a part of it,” Mngqithi said.

