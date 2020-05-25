Tembo comments on Qalinge, Mnyamane’s looming departures

Qalinge has failed to break into Tembo’s side this season as he has only played three games while Mnyamane, on the other hand, spent most of the past two seasons in the casualty room more than on the pitch as he has been suffering from injures.

READ: SuperSport appoint new captain after Furman’s departure

“Qalinge has really not played much and for us, it is always about looking for the contribution of a player because we cannot afford to have a huge squad. We don’t have that big budget to have a player just sitting and not really contributing,” Tembo told Power FM.

“Besides that, I think they played a role in terms of improving the quality of the team where they have been pushing for the positions and that has helped as well. The regulars such as Evans Rusike, Aubrey Modiba, Bradley Grobler and Thamsanqa Gabuza have worked hard to improve their game because there is always pressure to perform. That is one area where they have done very well in terms of improving the squad.”

The Matsatsantsa A Pitori mentor added: “At the moment it is also a bit difficult because we are in a challenging space where it would be unfair to start talking about the futures of the players, especially during this time. But everything that needs to be communicated to the players has been communicated and they already know.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.