PSL News 24.5.2020 12:37 pm

Ntseki open to working with Baxter

Phakaaathi Reporter
Ntseki open to working with Baxter

Molefi Ntseki. Pic: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has explained his reasons for visiting Kaizer Chiefs headquarters in Naturena.

The South African national team coach says he went to Chiefs to watch training sessions before he drafted the final squad set to take on Sao Tome and Principe.

Ntseki says Chiefs goalkeeper coach Lee Baxter understands the national team having worked with his father Stuart in the absence of regular shot-stopper coach Andre Arendse.

Baxter was criticised and accused of nepotism for bringing his son into the national team.

“Remember, I worked with coach Lee when I was with coach Stuart when he joined us in Durban as we prepared for Libya,” Ntseki told IOL.

“Before the team announcement, we visited Kaizer Chiefs in our club visit programme with Dr Thulani Ngwenya. We watched coach Lee’s training sessions.

“That time coach Andre Arendse was not available for SuperSport United [his club] for personal reasons and everybody was thinking of me taking coach Lee because Andre was not available then for the Sao Tome and Principe camp. Anybody could have come up with the name to say he will be helping me.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Castro explains why he extended Chiefs stay 23.5.2020
Castro extend Chiefs stay 22.5.2020
Zulu’s agent unsure of the midfielder’s future at Chiefs 21.5.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Ramaphosa to address the nation at 7pm amid report that booze is back, cigarettes still out

Crime DA says Cele is ‘smoking his socks’ if he thinks smokers should give cops receipts

Covid-19 Here’s what the many different models predict about Covid-19

Society ‘I slept outside Sassa for two days with my child,’ says mom desperate for help

Eish! US family hands in $1 million they found on the street


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 