Ntseki open to working with Baxter

The South African national team coach says he went to Chiefs to watch training sessions before he drafted the final squad set to take on Sao Tome and Principe.

Ntseki says Chiefs goalkeeper coach Lee Baxter understands the national team having worked with his father Stuart in the absence of regular shot-stopper coach Andre Arendse.

Baxter was criticised and accused of nepotism for bringing his son into the national team.

“Remember, I worked with coach Lee when I was with coach Stuart when he joined us in Durban as we prepared for Libya,” Ntseki told IOL.

“Before the team announcement, we visited Kaizer Chiefs in our club visit programme with Dr Thulani Ngwenya. We watched coach Lee’s training sessions.

“That time coach Andre Arendse was not available for SuperSport United [his club] for personal reasons and everybody was thinking of me taking coach Lee because Andre was not available then for the Sao Tome and Principe camp. Anybody could have come up with the name to say he will be helping me.”

