Businessman plans to hijack Sukazi’s Celtic deal

Tim Sukazi revealed he has made a bid to purchase Bloemfontein Celtic with only the financial details of the deal pending. But Lebo Mokoena, who is now based in Pietermaritzburg, KZN has offered to sponsor the team with the deal said to be worth R38 million.

According to SunSport Mokoena is trying to help keep the team in the Free State with Sukazi looking to take it to Mpumalanga.

“I will fight to ensure that the team stays with us. I know how painful this is for people in my province,” Mokoena was quoted as saying.

“These days, I’ve had sleepless nights hearing that people are devastated that their favourite team might go to Mpumalanga. I also heard the rumour that Celtic may go to Durban (with Shauwn Mkhize also alleged to be interested in buying the club.”

