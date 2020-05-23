Musona open to PSL move

Musona is reportedly on the club’s transfer list after failing to secure a regular starting berth in the club’s first team.

The striker is on loan at Eupen to get more game time away from Anderlecht in the second half of the 2019/2020 season.

Musona’s agent Mike Makaab says he can’t rule out a possible move to the PSL even though no clubs from South African has enquired about the striker’s service.

“There’s no team in South Africa that has enquired about Musona’s situation. We don’t know what will happen when the season resumes. Is he still interested in coming back to South Africa?” Makaab was quoted by Isolezwe.

“I think any player will never have doubts to play in a league that’s stable and that’s why I can’t rule out a move back to the PSL.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.