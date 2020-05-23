PSL News 23.5.2020 11:16 am

Bad Boy Zongo set for TTM exit

Masibusane Zongo might be without a club once again after he got a chance to revive his career in the January transfer window.

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) were left red-faced when Zongo didn’t return to training one Monday morning after he travelled home over the weekend to see his daughter.

Zongo was left out in the cold for over two seasons after being released from SuperSport United, Chippa United and Platinum Stars because of ill-discipline.

TTM spokesperson Tshidino Ndou says the club is looking to release certain players.

“We signed Zongo knowing what has happened at his past clubs. He had a bad habit of disappearing and no one would know where he went,” Ndou was quoted by Isolezwe.

“We had made progress and we were interrupted by Covid-19, he was fresh from a DC hearing for missing training but the committee will make the final decision but there are players here with two more years on their contract and will take them with us to the Absa Premiership while the others will have to find new teams.”

