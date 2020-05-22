PSL News 22.5.2020 04:46 pm

Pirates target getting worried about future 

Phakaaati Reporter 
Pirates target getting worried about future 

Siyanda Xulu of Maritzburg United (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

With Maritzburg United clearly unwilling to fulfill Siyanda Xulu’s demands for a new deal at the club, efforts to get him a new team are afoot.

A source close to the player said he was now getting a little worried because he thought this matter would have been sorted by now.

“He is getting towards the possible end of his career and wants a team where he can be appreciated enough that he could possibly have a future even after retiring. But there hasn’t been anything concrete for him for now, and it is starting to worry him.

“You must remember that by now the season would have been finished and he would have been preparing to join his new employers for preseason next month or in July. But he is hopeful that with his experience he will get something just as soon as lockdown has ended,” said the source.

