Tshepo Ntsoelengoe 
Chiefs stand a good chance to win the League – Kateregga 

Allan Kateregga of Maritzburg United in action against Mamelodi Sundowns. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Allan Kateregga might not be playing in the Absa Premiership anymore, but the former Cape Town City and Maritzburg United player has been keeping close tabs on the League. 

Now based in Iran playing for Erbil SC since he left the country last year, the Ugandan international didn’t lose interest at all in the PSL with the midfielder still regarding the South African top League the best in the continent.

With the return of the League still not clear because of the threat of the coronavirus, Kateregga has looked at the League table and says log leaders Kaizer Chiefs stand a good chance to run away with the Championship title, but still maintains he has a soft spot for the Team of Choice.

“Well Kaizer Chiefs stand a good chance to win the League, but I still have a soft spot for Maritzburg,” the midfielder told Phakaaathi.

The PSL got suspended with Chiefs sitting on top of standings with 48 points after 22 games, while Mamelodi Sundowns occupy the second spot with 44 from 22 matches.

