PSL News 22.5.2020 12:57 pm

Wome looking for move back to PSL 

Phakaaathi Reporter 
Wome looking for move back to PSL 

Dove Wome of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits at Orlando Stadium on February 15, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Former Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United attacker Dove Wome is looking to come back and finish his playing career in the country, a source close to the player has revealed. 

Wome was last in the books of Al-Yarmouk in Kuwait. 

“He has travelled around since he left South Africa in 2018 after SuperSport released him. But now I think he has satisfied his wish to taste life elsewhere and wants to come back and settle. He wants stability now,” said a source.

“Although there isn’t anything solid yet, the source said his CV has been sent to a few clubs in the country but lockdown has made it difficult to get responses as yet. Another source claimed that he could join Swallows FC, who have shown an interest when he was made available to them.

“They seemed interested but we will see,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Dove Wome leaves SuperSport 10.1.2018
Wome returns to SuperSport after Pirates loan deal expire 21.7.2017
Dove Wome’s future in the air 7.7.2017


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Here’s what the many different models predict about Covid-19

Society ‘I slept outside Sassa for two days with my child,’ says mom desperate for help

Eish! US family hands in $1 million they found on the street

Covid-19 Concern as Covid-19 cases escalate in Limpopo’s mining towns

World Trump to withdraw US from ‘Open Skies’ treaty


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 