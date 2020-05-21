Women’s football not getting support it deserves – Ntsibande 

In a question and answer interview with Freyalouis.com, the former Banyana Banyana and Springs Home Sweepers player reveals that it was even hard to get the support from family in the early stages.

“I don’t think there is enough support for female footballers even though it has gotten better over the years. Hoping it will eventually get the support it deserves,” Ntsibande told Freyalouis.com.

“In terms of family and friends, it was tough for them to accept at first, especially for my mother. But because of my love and passion, I think they eventually made peace and my mother gave me her blessings.”

Ntsibande was part of the Banyana squad that competed at the 2012 London Olympic Games. The midfielder signed for JVW in 2018 and helped the team get promotion to the South African Women’s National League after winning the Sasol National League Championship with the club last campaign.

