PSL News 21.5.2020 02:57 pm

Women’s football not getting support it deserves – Ntsibande 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Women’s football not getting support it deserves – Ntsibande 

Nomathemba Ntsibande, Robyn Moodaly and Mamello Makhabane during the Team SA national womens soccer team training session at the Centro de Futebol Zico venue on August 01, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Wessel Oosthuizen /Gallo Images)

JVW FC midfielder Nomathemba Ntsibande doesn’t think women’s football in the country gets the supports it deserves, but reckons things have gotten better over the years. 

In a question and answer interview with Freyalouis.com, the former Banyana Banyana and Springs Home Sweepers player reveals that it was even hard to get the support from family in the early stages.

“I don’t think there is enough support for female footballers even though it has gotten better over the years. Hoping it will eventually get the support it deserves,” Ntsibande told Freyalouis.com.

“In terms of family and friends, it was tough for them to accept at first, especially for my mother. But because of my love and passion, I think they eventually made peace and my mother gave me her blessings.”

Ntsibande was part of the Banyana squad that competed at the 2012 London Olympic Games. The midfielder signed for JVW in 2018 and helped the team get promotion to the South African Women’s National League after winning the Sasol National League Championship with the club last campaign.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Nyandeni deserved to go to the World Cup 22.11.2019


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 PICS: Queues for kilometres as 11,000 food parcels distributed in Pretoria

Covid-19 SA faces ‘significant constraints’ with Covid-19 test kits

Covid-19 Monkeys develop virus immunity after infection, vaccine: studies

Business News Tattoo studio owners the latest to petition government to let them work

Covid-19 Limpopo businessman starts food bank for over 800K people


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 