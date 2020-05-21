PSL News 21.5.2020 12:23 pm

Zulu’s agent unsure of the midfielder’s future at Chiefs

Phakaaathi Reporter
Philani Zulu of Kaizer Chiefs (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Phila Zulu’s agent Saheed Adebayo is not sure if Kaizer Chiefs will retain the player when his contract expires at the end of the season.

As reported by Phakaaathi earlier, Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has apparently already tabled his plans for next season and Zulu is one of the players he plans to ship out, according to a source close to Amakhosi.

Now his agent, Adebayo, claims to be in the dark about Zulu’s future at Chiefs.

“At this point in time, I don’t know what is going to happen with Zulu at Chiefs since the league was suspended,” Adebayo is quoted as saying by the Daily Sun.

“Bobby Motaung (Chiefs football manager) has not mentioned anything to me if the club will renew his contract. But I think things will become clearer when the season resumes,” added Adebayo.

Zulu joined Chiefs from Maritzburg United in 2017 and was a regular under Steve Komphela, but has found game time hard to come by under Ernst Middendorp.

The defender had made just three league appearances for Chiefs before the league was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

