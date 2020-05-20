PSL News 20.5.2020 05:42 pm

Motupa eyes Bafana call up

Phakaaathi Reporter
Gift Motupa of Bidvest Wits wins Player of the Month (December) during the Absa Premiership monthly awards press conference at PSL Headquarters. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Bidvest Wits striker Gift Motupa says he wasn’t disappointed when Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki didn’t call him up for the recent national team camp.

Motupa has been one of the stand-out strikers this season in the local league, who many believed deserved a nod for the national team, but it seems coach Ntseki was not convinced.

The former Orlando Pirates striker’s red hot form attracted interest from Mamelodi Sundowns in the January transfer window, but the Clever Boys were not ready to lose the striker to any PSL club.

Motupa says there is still a chance to make it into the Bafana Bafana set up in the future.

“I have been doing well, but it is not a problem that I didn’t get called up,” said Motupa.

“It will happen when it happens, for now, all my focus is at Wits. I know what I have done and it will get me into Bafana, I want to play there.”

