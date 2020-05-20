PSL News 20.5.2020 03:16 pm

Williams will miss fans if games played behind closed doors

Phakaaathi Reporter
Ronwen Williams of Supersport United (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

SuperSport United does not boast the biggest following in South African football but, make no mistake, the players appreciate the little group of supporters they have.

Matsatsantsa A Pitori usually play their home games at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga and at the Lucas “Masterpieces” Moripe Stadium in the capital city. United’s captain elect, Ronwen Williams, told Phakaaathi he would miss the sound of the trumpets and drums if football authorities decided that the Premier Soccer League season be resumed behind closed doors.

The Bafana Bafana international said they would miss their 12th man but if that was how the show was meant to go on, then so be it as all sporting codes are currently on ice as part of government’s measure to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus’ spread.

“We have our small supporters group and what they do for us is amazing. They help us and they are our 12th player. It would be challenging but if that would be the way forward, then that’s fine, just as long as we can play. The health and safety of our supporters is the main thing. It is not something anyone would be looking forward to, but at this moment, we would appreciate anything that can allow us to play,” said Williams.

The 28-year-old Williams has made more than 300 appearances for United and is set to don the club’s captain’s armband following the departure of Dean Furman.

