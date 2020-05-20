Ofori not entertaining talk about Pirates, Sundowns move  

The 26-year-old Ghanaian told a virtual media conference on Wednesday afternoon that while he was happy that his performances had got people excited and talking about him, he was still focusing on Maritzburg. READ: City release ex-Chiefs, Pirates striker Mthembu – report

“As a sportsman if you are doing something right people will say things about you, but it doesn’t mean I should lose focus. The most important thing is that I am a Maritzburg player and have a contract to honour. I haven’t heard anything from management so what people are saying for now is just a rumour. I will need to hear something from the team before I can think about a decision I need to take.”

With his solid displays attracting the interest of the more fancied sides, the Blue Hearts moved quickly to tie him down, exercising their option to hold on to him for a further year and they have made it clear that any team who wants him will have to fork out the big bucks.

“I initially signed three years with an option of one year, and now they have given me a further year. It is good to work with this team and they appreciate what you do. Since I came here they have been treating me well. I am happy to be with the team and I am looking forward to seeing what the future holds for me and the team,” he said.

Having had a taste of life overseas early in his career, Ofori still harbours dreams of returning to Europe, but he will only think about that when it comes and he will not obsess about it.

“Anywhere you are as a player you can improve, and it depends on your mindset. It is not everyone who can play in Europe and not everyone who will get that chance. It is by chance and God’s grace, so I don’t focus much on going to Europe because I need to focus on what I have and that is the fact that I am playing in South Africa for Maritzburg. I don’t want to get my mind divided; I need to focus here and see about the future when it comes,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.