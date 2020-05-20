‘Prodigal son’ Manyisa begs Khoza for return to Pirates – report 

A report carried on Ilanga newspaper this week claimed that Manyisa had already been alerted that his Sundowns contract will not be extended when it ends in June. READ: City release ex-Chiefs, Pirates striker Mthembu – report

“He has been made aware that his contract will not be extended and that is why he has already started looking for employment elsewhere. But his biggest wish is to return to Pirates because he wants to retire,” a source was quoted as saying.

Manyisa didn’t burn bridges when he left Pirates as some have even claimed that he wasn’t keen on moving in the first place but the money Sundowns offered for him convinced the Buccaneers management that it was worth selling him off.

“What’s good is that he didn’t leave on bad terms so the doors may still be open for his to return. In fact, he didn’t want to leave but it was Khoza who released him after Sundowns expressed a willingness to pay the big bucks for him,” the source further said.

