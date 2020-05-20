PSL News 20.5.2020 01:59 pm

‘Prodigal son’ Manyisa begs Khoza for return to Pirates – report 

Phakaaathi Reporter 
‘Prodigal son’ Manyisa begs Khoza for return to Pirates – report 

Oupa Manyisa (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Oupa Manyisa has reportedly gone back to ‘his father’ Irvin Khoza to have a heart-to-heart with the Orlando Pirates chairman asking for a return to the club he captained before moving to Chloorkop.  

A report carried on Ilanga newspaper this week claimed that Manyisa had already been alerted that his Sundowns contract will not be extended when it ends in June.   

READ: City release ex-Chiefs, Pirates striker Mthembu – report

“He has been made aware that his contract will not be extended and that is why he has already started looking for employment elsewhere. But his biggest wish is to return to Pirates because he wants to retire,” a source was quoted as saying.  

Manyisa didn’t burn bridges when he left Pirates as some have even claimed that he wasn’t keen on moving in the first place but the money Sundowns offered for him convinced the Buccaneers management that it was worth selling him off. 

“What’s good is that he didn’t leave on bad terms so the doors may still be open for his to return. In fact, he didn’t want to leave but it was Khoza who released him after Sundowns expressed a willingness to pay the big bucks for him,” the source further said. 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Former Pirates star Myeni’s message to youngsters  20.5.2020
Drogba lists Grobler and Ntuli as best strikers in PSL 20.5.2020
City release ex-Chiefs, Pirates striker Mthembu – report 20.5.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Personal Finance Is rental property still a good investment?

Society NGO, govt in fight over peanut-butter sandwiches for the poor

Infection Updates Northern Cape reports first Covid-19 death, total cases now 17,200

Covid-19 Schools to start reopening from 1 June, but no sport to be allowed

Politics To hell with government keeping us indoors like we are kids, says ‘sarcastic’ Shilowa


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 