Former Pirates star Myeni’s message to youngsters 

Phakaaathi Reporter
Sifiso Myeni

‘Something good will come out of this crisis we are all facing as a country.’

In the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic, former Orlando Pirates winger Sifiso Myeni has urged every player, especially youngsters to remain hopeful that things will get back to normal after this crisis.

Currently, in the books of TS Sporting playing in the GladAfrica Championship – the Soweto-born winger is adamant that young players should keep on believing in their dreams and never stop working hard during the current situation.

The skipper told the clubs website: “All I can say is that they must keep in their dreams and never give up on them. They must always stay focused, keep focus, keep working hard and they must take this situation and turn it into positive belief.

“Something good will come out of this crisis we are all facing as a country.”

With the player abiding by lockdown rules, Myeni said the first thing he was going to do once everything gets back to normal is to see his grandmother.

“I will go and give my grandmother a very big hug and a kiss.”

