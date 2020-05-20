Drogba lists Grobler and Ntuli as best strikers in PSL

Having begun his top tier career at Bloemfontein Celtic, the lanky striker affectionately known as “Drogba” also had spells with the Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates and was at some point a national team asset scoring some crucial goals for Bafana Bafana during Shakes Mashaba’s stint.

While he has been without a team for some time now, Ndulula has been keeping a close look on the PSL before the lockdown and says he has been impressed by SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler and AmaZulu FC’s frontman Bongi Ntuli.

Ndulula describes both strikers as natural centre forwards, who are deadly inside the box and know exactly what to do with the ball when they have it on their feet.

“If I were to choose the best striker in the PSL right now I will have to say it is Grobler and Ntuli,” Ndulula told Phakaaathi.

“They are both good strikers and they know their job very well. They don’t complicate things and they know how to position themselves. Those are the kind of strikers are like and for me personally, they are the best at the moment.”

Grobler and Ntuli are among the top goalscorers in the current campaign, with the Matsatsantsa striker on 10 goals, while Usuthu’s striker is on 11 goals.

The League’s leading scorer is the Buccaneers Gabadinho Mhango, who has managed to bang in 14 goals.

