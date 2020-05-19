PSL News 19.5.2020 05:27 pm

SuperSport legend reacts to Furman’s departure

Phakaaathi Reporter
SuperSport legend reacts to Furman’s departure

Dean Furman of SuperSport United (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Former SuperSport United player Thabo September says the club will struggle to find a player who can fill Dean Furman’s shoes.

The Bafana Bafana captain and SuperSport United on Tuesday morning announced they would be parting ways following months of speculation about the midfielder’s future.

Furman’s contract with Matsatsantsa was set to expire at the end of June, with the midfielder indicating he would be moving back to the UK with his wife after the 2019/2020 season.

“He leaves a big legacy, he’s been a great leader for the team. He always led by example and his work efficacy has been of a high standard,” September told Goal.

“He leaves a big gap for the youngsters to fill in but it’s always good when you leave, you leave on a high and he’s done his part. There’s a lot for our young players to learn from him and for all of us at the club.”

Phakaaathi

