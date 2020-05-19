PSL News 19.5.2020 03:27 pm

More players set to leave Baroka

Phakaaathi Reporter
Khurishi Mphahlele Baroka FC Chairman (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Baroka FC chairman Khurishi Mphahlele says they won’t sell their best players to balance their books in the next transfer window.

The Limpopo-based outfit released four players on Monday leaving Kamogelo Mogaswa, Ranga Chivaviro, Mogau Khwinana, and Tebogo Sodi as free agents.

Mphahlele said they are looking to release players that have not contributed to the team so far when their deals expire in June.

PSL teams have been hit hard by the coronavirus and the subsequent suspension of football activities in the country that has seen players having to take salary cuts with clubs falling into financial strain.

“At the moment we are financially fine. We won’t sell our best players after coronavirus,” Mphahlele told TimeLIVE.

“We will balance our books by not renewing the contracts of under-utilised players, whose contracts expire at the end of the season. At this stage, the only expense we have is salaries, so our situation is better. We are hoping it won’t change for the worst.”

