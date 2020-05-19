Put lives first but finish the season – Myeni 

In saying this, the former Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits winger says the PSL must adopt the strategy used in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge in the form of a diski festival, whereby matches are played from Friday to Sunday at the same venue. He adds it’s very imperative for players to keep on training.

“It’s very important for teams to ensure that their players continue working out and making sure that they will be ready to return to action,” Myeni was quoted on TS Sporting website.

“I think for me we facing a huge challenge in the world with Covid-19, so I think we should put life first. But finish the League and also try to play like how MDC was playing have games like festival from Friday, Saturday and Sunday in one area while teams are in camps like your pre-season type and have testing with proper hygiene.”

Myeni joined the Mpumalanga-based side earlier this year after going for some time without a club.

