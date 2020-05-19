PSL News 19.5.2020 02:02 pm

Put lives first but finish the season – Myeni 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Put lives first but finish the season – Myeni 

Sifiso Myeni of TS Sporting (Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix)

GladAfrica Championship side TS Sporting captain Sifiso Myeni acknowledges the danger possessed by global pandemic coronavirus, but says the league must be played to the end.

In saying this, the former Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits winger says the PSL must adopt the strategy used in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge in the form of a diski festival, whereby matches are played from Friday to Sunday at the same venue. He adds it’s very imperative for players to keep on training.

READ: Hand the league title to Kaizer Chiefs – Thobejane

“It’s very important for teams to ensure that their players continue working out and making sure that they will be ready to return to action,” Myeni was quoted on TS Sporting website.

“I think for me we facing a huge challenge in the world with Covid-19, so I think we should put life first. But finish the League and also try to play like how MDC was playing have games like festival from Friday, Saturday and Sunday in one area while teams are in camps like your pre-season type and have testing with proper hygiene.”

Myeni joined the Mpumalanga-based side earlier this year after going for some time without a club.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Motshekga’s update on preparations for schools reopening moved from 4pm to 6pm 19.5.2020
SARS antibodies can block Covid-19 infection – study 19.5.2020
EFF calls for closure of all non-essential mines 19.5.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Many economists predicting another interest rate cut on Thursday

Covid-19 Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic ‘without vaccine’

World Trump threatens permanent freeze on WHO funding in 30 days

Society Immigrants are living in fear and hunger, NGOs say

Parliament Dlamini-Zuma misses parly meeting, ‘busy with level 3 regulations’


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 