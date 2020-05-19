Furman and SuperSport officially part ways 

The Bafana Bafana international has been at the club for about five seasons and has decided against extending his stay with Matsatsantsa A Pitori, opting to further his career abroad where it all started for him.

Furman captained the club to a couple of cup finals, most notably the 2017 Caf Confederation Cup against TP Mazembe, and has collected four golden medals from domestic cups.

SuperSport’s chief executive officer Stanley Matthews said Furman’s name will be engraved in the book of the finest midfielders the team has ever had.

“Dean will go down as one of our all-time great midfielders and captains. He has led us to seven Cup Finals and delivered us 4 Trophies and 5 consecutive Top 8 finishes. His personal win ratio for the Club has been fantastic and is matched by his leadership and professionalism on and off the field.

“Dean is a super young man that we hold with deep affection and high regard and wish him and his wife Tash all the best as they build their new family life,” he said in a statement.

Furman was released early by the club when all football activities were suspended due to the novel coronavirus, allowing him to travel to England where he expects the arrival of his firstborn child in the coming weeks.

“SuperSport United would like to salute Dean Furman for his significant contribution to the club and would like to wish him all the best for his future endeavours,” part of the statement read.

