PSL News 19.5.2020 11:58 am

Leadership is an everyday thing, says Ronwen Williams 

Michaelson Gumede 
Leadership is an everyday thing, says Ronwen Williams 

Ronwen Williams of Supersport United (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Normally captains will always reduce their responsibility to just tossing the coin at the start of the match or simply just being the one who dons the armband on match-day.

Being a captain is a lot more than that, says SuperSport United’s skipper-elect Ronwen Williams.

The Supersport goal-minder will be named as captain of the capital city side next season as Dean Furman has said his goodbyes. Williams said having experienced campaigners such as former Bafana Bafana captain Bongani Khumalo and Clayton Daniels, who occasionally donned the skippers’ armband at United in his early days, will make his role a lot easier.

“It makes my job much easier, having guys like that around me. My job is to just go and toss the coin, but in hindsight, I have learned that you need to lead every day. You need to be the first one in and the last one out, working hard taking the profession seriously, and having these guys will be key to how I fare as a captain,” he told Phakaaathi.

“When Dean came here five years ago, we all played a part because he did not understand PSL football and we helped him. All the success that the team has had is attributed to all of us a collective so this time around, nothing will change, it will not be about Ronwen on his own.”

The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper added: “We are closely united and we have the core of the team, myself, Clayton, Grant Kekana, Onismor Bhasera, Bongani and Bradley Grobler. These are guys who have been playing professional football for over 10 years, so they will be helping me and making things a lot easier for.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Furman and SuperSport officially part ways  19.5.2020
Thugs strip SuperSport goalkeeper of his valuables 11.5.2020
Modiba explains why he snubbed Sundowns 10.5.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic ‘without vaccine’

World Trump threatens permanent freeze on WHO funding in 30 days

Society Immigrants are living in fear and hunger, NGOs say

Parliament Dlamini-Zuma misses parly meeting, ‘busy with level 3 regulations’

Covid-19 Tension simmers as questions are raised about access to Covid-19 information


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 