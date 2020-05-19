Leadership is an everyday thing, says Ronwen Williams 

Being a captain is a lot more than that, says SuperSport United’s skipper-elect Ronwen Williams.

The Supersport goal-minder will be named as captain of the capital city side next season as Dean Furman has said his goodbyes. Williams said having experienced campaigners such as former Bafana Bafana captain Bongani Khumalo and Clayton Daniels, who occasionally donned the skippers’ armband at United in his early days, will make his role a lot easier.

“It makes my job much easier, having guys like that around me. My job is to just go and toss the coin, but in hindsight, I have learned that you need to lead every day. You need to be the first one in and the last one out, working hard taking the profession seriously, and having these guys will be key to how I fare as a captain,” he told Phakaaathi.

“When Dean came here five years ago, we all played a part because he did not understand PSL football and we helped him. All the success that the team has had is attributed to all of us a collective so this time around, nothing will change, it will not be about Ronwen on his own.”

The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper added: “We are closely united and we have the core of the team, myself, Clayton, Grant Kekana, Onismor Bhasera, Bongani and Bradley Grobler. These are guys who have been playing professional football for over 10 years, so they will be helping me and making things a lot easier for.”

