Chiefs midfielder offers support in his home country

Katsande, who has been playing his football in South Africa since 2010 when he turned out for Ajax Cape Town before moving to Chiefs in 2011 – donated the food parcels to the community of Mutuko, where he was born.

The hard-tackling midfielder went on social media Twitter staying that these are difficult times for everyone, with the coronavirus pandemic hitting the whole world, and they would offer support where they can.

“Covid-19 has changed our lives and in these extraordinary times, we had to do our part and help by donating food parcels in my rural area of Mutoko in Mashonaland East. Despite these difficult times, we will always offer our support to others where we can,” the midfielder tweeted.

