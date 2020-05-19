PSL News 19.5.2020 11:34 am

Chiefs midfielder offers support in his home country

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Chiefs midfielder offers support in his home country

Willard Katsande of Kaizer Chiefs (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande is one of the latest soccer players to have donated food parcels to the underprivileged.

Katsande, who has been playing his football in South Africa since 2010 when he turned out for Ajax Cape Town before moving to Chiefs in 2011 – donated the food parcels to the community of Mutuko, where he was born.

The hard-tackling midfielder went on social media Twitter staying that these are difficult times for everyone, with the coronavirus pandemic hitting the whole world, and they would offer support where they can.

“Covid-19 has changed our lives and in these extraordinary times, we had to do our part and help by donating food parcels in my rural area of Mutoko in Mashonaland East. Despite these difficult times, we will always offer our support to others where we can,” the midfielder tweeted.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Chiefs goalkeeper Akpeyi keen to move to Europe 19.5.2020
Hand the league title to Kaizer Chiefs – Thobejane 18.5.2020
Former Pirates and Chiefs striker recalls PSL breakthrough  18.5.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic ‘without vaccine’

World Trump threatens permanent freeze on WHO funding in 30 days

Society Immigrants are living in fear and hunger, NGOs say

Parliament Dlamini-Zuma misses parly meeting, ‘busy with level 3 regulations’

Covid-19 Tension simmers as questions are raised about access to Covid-19 information


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 