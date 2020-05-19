Chiefs goalkeeper Akpeyi keen to move to Europe

As reported by Phakaaathi in March, an unnamed Belgian side has enquired the Nigerian goalkeeper’s availability.

There are also reports that the 33-year-old has attracted interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

“Well, the dream of every player, or let me just say the dream of some African players is to actually play in Europe, where football was invented,” Akpeyi told National Daily as quoted by Punch Newspaper.

“So, if I have the opportunity, yes I will, when the opportunity comes, why not? I would like to finish my career in Europe.”

“There are possibilities that it can happen and I look forward to it,” he said.

Akpeyi has had a bittersweet stay at Amakhosi, where he has become the first choice ahead of Itumeleng Khune. But the Amakhosi fans still prefer Khune, and when the Nigerian makes a mistake they boo him.

The shot-stopper has admitted the competition for a place in Middendorp’s starting line-up.

“Frankly speaking, it has been a hell of a competition between us in the goalkeeping department because a lot of us have a lot to offer but most especially with the experience of Itumeleng Khune in the team, being a hero, being a legend, we actually learn from him every day to become better,” he added.

“It has really been positive energy from that department.”

Besides Akpeyi and Khune, Chiefs also have Brylon Petersen and Bruce Bvuma and Akpeyi believes Chiefs have a strong goalkeeping department.

“So, that is why we can say for now that the department is strong and we are more like brothers in that department because we support each other whenever anyone gets the nod to play,” concluded Akpeyi.

