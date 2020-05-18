PSL News 18.5.2020 03:33 pm

Coetzee hoping for meaningful contribution to Sundowns after injury layoff

Phakaaathi Reporter
Mamelodi Sundowns player Rivaldo Coetzee (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

The 23-year-old has recovered earlier than was anticipated from a leg injury he suffered last year.

Mamelodi Sundowns defender, Rivaldo Coetzee has expressed his wish to make a meaningful contribution to the team after recovering from a lengthy injury.

The 23-year-old has recovered earlier than was anticipated from a leg injury he suffered last year. He had just come back from another lengthy stay on the sidelines when he was again forced out.

“It’s good to be back to being part of the team for the daily training sessions,” Coetzee told the Masandawana website.

“I am just hoping to get stronger from here.”

The young defender had been converted from defence to midfield by coach Pitso Mosimane when he suffered the leg injury and had been doing surprisingly well in his new role.

“There are a few things I need to work on and I am looking forward to doing that. I want to help the team as much as possible,” he said.

