Seabi ready to challenge Jali and Kekana for a starting berth at Sundowns

Before the country was hit by the global Coronavirus pandemic, Seabi had already recovered from his injury and had returned to full training for about a month or so. Seeing that he has fully recovered, the 25-year-old says he is ready to challenge Downs skipper Hlompho Kekana and Andile Jali for a starting berth as the duo have been Mosimane’s trusted in the heart of midfield this season.

On the sidelines of giving away food parcels courtesy of the Sammy Seabi Foundation, Seabi said: “I had been training with the team fully and I am ready for the road now. I am ready for any challenge, physically, mentally, it is just a matter of returning to the team and trying to finish where we left off.”

Seabi has made just three appearances in the Absa Premiership this season and one in the MTN8. However, he does not mind his very minimal contribution as he self-proclaims himself as a patient man and is not at Chloorkop to make up numbers.

“I am a man of patience, I know where I come from, it has been difficult in the last few years when I started playing football professionally and personally I have grown to be a patient guy. I know the struggle of football, so I will just wait for my time as the coach always tells us. My time will come and I believe. I did not go there to just try, I went there to make it,” he concluded.

