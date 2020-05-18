Baroka release four players

Bakgaga confirmed on Sunday they were releasing Kamogelo Mogaswa, Ranga Chivaviro, Mogau Khwinani, Tebogo Sodi.

Mogaswa, Chivaviro and Khwinani had struggled for game time at Baroka this season, all making less than 10 matches.

Sodi was on loan at GladAfrica Championship outfit Swallows FC this season but Baroka have now decided to cut ties with the player.

Before the season was suspended, Baroka were on position 13 on the log, only three points above the relegation zone.

@Baroka_FC

We would like to inform you that we have released the following players. 1: Kamogelo Mogaswa

2: Ranga Chivaviro

3: Mogau Khwinana

4: Tebogo Sodi#LennaKeMoroka#GlobalOilSA #Monflair — Baroka Football Club (@Baroka_FC) May 17, 2020

