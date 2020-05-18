PSL News 18.5.2020 10:33 am

Baroka release four players

Phakaaathi Reporter
Absa Premiership side Baroka FC have confirmed the release of four first-team players while the season remains suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bakgaga confirmed on Sunday they were releasing Kamogelo Mogaswa, Ranga Chivaviro, Mogau Khwinani, Tebogo Sodi.

Mogaswa, Chivaviro and Khwinani had struggled for game time at Baroka this season, all making less than 10 matches.

Sodi was on loan at GladAfrica Championship outfit Swallows FC this season but Baroka have now decided to cut ties with the player.

Before the season was suspended, Baroka were on position 13 on the log, only three points above the relegation zone.

