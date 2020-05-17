PSL News 17.5.2020 12:22 pm

Middendorp reveals talks with Bafana coach Ntseki

Phakaaathi Reporter
Ernst Middendorp of Kaizer Chiefs (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp says he has regular contact with international coaches including Bafana Bafana coach to check what they are doing with their players during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Amongst Middendorp’s international contacts are Frank Wormuth of Dutch Eredivisie side Heracles and Achim Beierlorzer of Mainz 05 in the German Bundesliga.

In the MLS, the Chiefs coach refers to Sebastian Pelzer of Chicago Fire and former Kaizer Chiefs player, Bradley Carnell, who is the assistant-coach at New York Red Bull.

“Situations are different,” Middendorp told the club’s website, “for example, in America’s MLS they have played only two matches so far, whereas we, in South Africa, were heading towards the end of the season. It is important to know what is happening around the world and to exchange information.”

“It’s great to share thoughts as well from a national team perspective,” Middendorp reflects on talking with Ntseki. “It was amazing to get from him some of the dynamics from FIFA and also on the Olympics, which have been postponed. It was really inspiring to have that different kind of engagement.”

