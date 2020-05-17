Middendorp reveals talks with Bafana coach Ntseki

Amongst Middendorp’s international contacts are Frank Wormuth of Dutch Eredivisie side Heracles and Achim Beierlorzer of Mainz 05 in the German Bundesliga.

READ: Middendorp using lockdown to assess Chiefs players

In the MLS, the Chiefs coach refers to Sebastian Pelzer of Chicago Fire and former Kaizer Chiefs player, Bradley Carnell, who is the assistant-coach at New York Red Bull.

“Situations are different,” Middendorp told the club’s website, “for example, in America’s MLS they have played only two matches so far, whereas we, in South Africa, were heading towards the end of the season. It is important to know what is happening around the world and to exchange information.”

“It’s great to share thoughts as well from a national team perspective,” Middendorp reflects on talking with Ntseki. “It was amazing to get from him some of the dynamics from FIFA and also on the Olympics, which have been postponed. It was really inspiring to have that different kind of engagement.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.