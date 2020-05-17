PSL News 17.5.2020 11:45 am

Akpeyi comments on “healthy and competitive” relationship with Khune

Phakaaathi Reporter
Itumeleng Khune and Daniel Akpeyi of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Cape Town City FC at FNB Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has weighed in on the debate on who should start in goals between him and Itumeleng Khune at Amakhosi.

“There was this debate over who would play and who would not play because Itu is back and all that,” Akpeyi told ESPN.

“I respect Itu because he has paid his dues. So if he has a whole lot of supporters backing him to play, he deserves it 100%.

“Again, I am not fighting for a position with anybody, but sometimes the fans do not understand the dynamics of football and they believed that since Itu was back, whether I am playing or not, the coach should just throw him back into the team.

“But the coach is that kind of person who sticks to his instincts and doesn’t get swayed by anybody’s decision. He just stood his ground.”

READ: Middendorp using lockdown to assess Chiefs players

Akpeyi added: “After Itu came back he was playing cup games to get his match fitness back. So the coach made it clear that he should go on playing cup games while I should continue with the league.

“The atmosphere wasn’t too conducive but I had to be mentally strong because I understand even some club legends wanted him to play.

“But the coach stood his ground and gave me the nod. So I made up my mind to go into the game to prove a point that we wanted to win the derby, and Akpeyi is not the Daniel Akpeyi they think. So I had a point to prove and I just had to make sure I don’t disappoint the coach and the people who believed in me.”

