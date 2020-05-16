local soccer 16.5.2020 11:27 am

Reported Chiefs target Dolly wants to remain in Europe

Phakaaathi Reporter
Keagan Dolly (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

Bafana Bafana and Montpellier midfielder Keagan Dolly has expressed his  desire to stay in Europe.

Dolly, who has struggled with injuries during his stay in France, was linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs, but the former Mamelodi Sundowns star says he wants to stay abroad.

“No, not at all (I’m not home sick). I left the house when I was 12, so I’m used to being away from home. With technology now, you can just pick up the phone and engage with your family and feel like, you are with your family,” said Dolly during an interview with South African Football Journalists Association (Safja).

“I’m used to it, I’m enjoying my time here. I just enjoy spending time here with my fiance and growing. My family understands that I can’t go back home and they have accepted it,” he added.

“I’m quite happy to stay in France, keep fit and wait for the new season to start.”

Dolly, who joined Montpellier from Sundowns in January 2017, still has a year left on his contract with the French side.

