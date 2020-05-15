PSL News 15.5.2020 11:21 am

There is no bad blood between me and Benni – Comitis

Phakaaathi Reporter
Benni McCarthy with Cape Town City chairman John Comitis (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Cape Town City chairman John Comitis says he has no issues with Benni McCarthy. 

McCarthy was fired by Comitis in November after the club’s poor start to the season that saw City winning two of their first 18 matches.

Comitis then said he was open to McCarthy returning to the club in the future, but the former Bafana Bafana coach said he would never return to City.

The City boss, however, said he was pleased to have given a coaching start to McCarthy‚ even if towards the end of McCarthy’s two-and-a-half years at the club the relationship seemed to sour.

“Look‚ for me there was never bad blood. At the end of the day it is what it is‚” Comitis told SowetanLIVE.

“I have no issues with Benni. I still have a lot of respect for him. And he was great for the club.

“And if you asked me to make that same decision again [appointing McCarthy]‚ I’d have no hesitation making the same one.

“I think it was great. It was great for the club. We just reached a point where we had to look at the results‚ and unfortunately we had to move on‚ like with any coach.

“But there are no issues for me with Benni.”

McCarthy joined City in June 2017 and led the Citizens to the final of the MTN8, before winning the same competition the following year.

He is currently in Scotland with his family.

