PSL News 14.5.2020

Chiefs star explains why he wears a doek

Phakaaathi Reporter
Willard Katsande of Kaizer Chiefs (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande has revealed why he started wearing doeks.

The Chiefs midfielder posted pictures of himself wearing a doek on social media with many questioning his decision to start wearing doeks.

Katsande says he was inspired to start wearing a doek after his mother passed away two years ago. The midfielder says the doek ties in with his outfits and he is a fashion lover.

“My fashion sense, I believe, I set the bar. What inspired me is when people saw me with that doek, they said I look like my mother and I chose to be creative and continue putting on the doek,” Katsande told H-Metro.

“The people close to me, know me better. I was happy with it and I told myself to continue. My followers are those who follow me and see the right things in me. I know what I do when it comes to dressing.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Kitoko Makasi Boss Ya Mboka @kcfcofficial ???? @katsandekelvin

A post shared by Willard Katsande (@kingsalt31) on

