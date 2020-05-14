African Soccer 14.5.2020 11:07 am

Simba SC deny interest in Pirates striker Shonga

Phakaaathi Reporter
Simba SC deny interest in Pirates striker Shonga

Justin Shonga (Photo by Gallo Images)

Simba SC CEO Senzo Mbatha has dismissed reports that the club is looking to sign out-of-favour Orlando Pirates striker Justin Shonga.

This comes after a South African soccer publication reported that the Tanzanian giants have initiated talks with the Zambian striker over a possible move.

READ: Sundowns beat Pirates to Kapinga’s signature

Mbatha, however, says there have been no negotiations between the club, player, or Pirates over a possible deal for Shonga.

“I have also read the same reports on social media. It is obvious that speculation is rife during this time of the year as we are bearing the June/July transfer window,” Mbatha told IPP Media.

“Officially as the club, we have not been in contact with the player or his club for his services. We are currently focusing on our players whose contracts are about to expire at the end of the current season. We are trying to tie those.

“As for new recruits, the registration committee has not met and or finalised the matter.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Out-of-favour striker heading for Pirates exit door 30.1.2020
Soweto Derby dangermen: Who will clinch it for Chiefs or Pirates? 7.11.2019
Pirates report clean bill of health ahead of Soweto derby 31.10.2019


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Eased restrictions still leave some business sectors in limbo

Infection Updates Confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA rise to 12,074

Government FULL SPEECH: ‘Most of SA’ to be on level 3 by the end May, while level 4 to get easier too

Business News More expired meat found in stores at Gauteng mall

Investigation ‘Lotto looter’ Leslie Ramulifho’s ‘doctored bank statements’ handed to the police


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 