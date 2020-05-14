Simba SC deny interest in Pirates striker Shonga

This comes after a South African soccer publication reported that the Tanzanian giants have initiated talks with the Zambian striker over a possible move.

READ: Sundowns beat Pirates to Kapinga’s signature

Mbatha, however, says there have been no negotiations between the club, player, or Pirates over a possible deal for Shonga.

“I have also read the same reports on social media. It is obvious that speculation is rife during this time of the year as we are bearing the June/July transfer window,” Mbatha told IPP Media.

“Officially as the club, we have not been in contact with the player or his club for his services. We are currently focusing on our players whose contracts are about to expire at the end of the current season. We are trying to tie those.

“As for new recruits, the registration committee has not met and or finalised the matter.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.