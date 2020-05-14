Ntseki and Zungu smoke peace pipe

The 27-year-old took to Twitter to voice his frustration from after he was left out of the squad set to represent South Africa in 2021 Afcon qualifiers before the matches were suspended.

Jordaan revealed the midfielder and Ntseki are set to meet once Zungu is back in the country and the Amiens SC player apologized to the coach.

“I don’t want to tell you what he said‚ but of course he [Zungu] did apologise. And we will deal with the matter when he’s back in South Africa‚” Jordaan was quoted by TimesLive.

“And sometimes players cannot deal with the disappointment once they get dropped. And he was very clear – he did not expect to be dropped. It was a huge shock for him.”

