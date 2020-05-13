PSL News 13.5.2020 11:40 am

Safa and PSL form task team to plot way forward for SA football

Phakaaathi Reporter
Safa and PSL form task team to plot way forward for SA football

Danny Jordaan, Nathi Mthethwa and Irvin Khoza meet to discuss the postponement of football games.

The South African Football Association (Safa) and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) have formed a task team to chart a way forward for the possible resumption of football in South Africa.

The task team comprises of Safa’s recently appointed acting chief executive Tebogo Motlanthe, Mato Madlala (PSL Acting CEO), Thulani Ngwenya (Safa Chief Medical Officer), Lervasen Pillay (PSL head of medical), Poobalan Govindasamy (member of Safa National Executive Committee) and Jose Ferreira (PSL Executive Committee member).

In a statement released by Safa after a joint meeting with the PSL, the association announced that the task team will look at the concerns raised in the meeting and prepare a submission to the committee.

The submissions will then be sent to the government for consideration.

The Safa statement:

The Joint Liaison Committee (JLC), made up of representatives of the South African Football Association (Safa) and its Special Member, the National Soccer League (NSL) met on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 at Safa House to look at the possibility of when it is ideal to start the NSL matches.

The proposals had to deal mostly with health issues and when it is safe to resume the games.

After the deliberations, the committee resolved to:

Form a task team comprising of Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe (Safa Acting CEO); Mato Madlala (PSL Acting CEO); Dr Thulani Ngwenya (Safa Chief Medical Officer); Dr Lervasen Pillay (PSL Head of Medical); Poobalan Govindasamy (Safa NEC) and Jose Ferreira (PSL Executive Committee Member), to look at the concerns which were raised in the meeting and prepare a submission to the committee. The submissions will later be submitted to the Government for consideration.

The task team has been given a maximum of 14 days to complete the document and report back to the Joint Liaison Committee.

