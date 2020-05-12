PSL News 12.5.2020 06:20 pm

TTM boss chases Celtic status

Phakaaathi Reporter
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 15: Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC during the NFD Promotion/Relegation Play-off match between Royal Eagles and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at Chatsworth Stadium on May 15, 2019 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila could be campaigning in the top tier next season if all goes according to Masala Mulaudzi’s plan.

The TTM boss revealed he is in talks with two Absa Premiership clubs for them to sell their status to him.

Phakaaathi reported last week that Mulaudzi had put up TTM for sale in the Glad Africa championship with the hopes of playing in the Absa Premiership next season after purchasing the status of a team before the start of next season.

Mulaudzi said there were two teams willing to sell but he was only in advanced talks with one of the two.

According to SunSport, Mulaudzi is talking to Bloemfontein Celtic and Bidvest Wits. Celtic’s financial woes have seen players skipping training in protest after they didn’t receive their salaries.

“All I can say now is we’re at an advanced stage to finalise the deal,” Mulaudzi was quoted as saying.

“Unfortunately, I can’t reveal the name of the teams as the deal is not signed yet but we’re left with 10% to seal everything. For now everything’s going well and we’ll make an announcement in two weeks’ time.”

