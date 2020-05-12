PSL News 12.5.2020 11:34 am

Safa and PSL meet to map way forward

Phakaaathi Reporter
Danny Jordaan, Nathi Mthethwa and Irvin Khoza meet to discuss the postponement of football games.

The South African Football Association (Safa) and the Premier Soccer League (PSL)  are set to meet today to plot a way forward for the South African football.

Top of the agenda for today’s meeting will be to explore avenues for resuming competition during the national lockdown.

The PSL is set to submit proposals at the meeting for the game to resume soon.

“Once we receive feedback from our medical committee, we will decide the way forward,” added Jordaan.

News of the meeting will please Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa, who has urged the two organisations to work together to decide the fate of the PSL season.

Safa and the PSL were at loggerheads with regards to the resumption of football. This was after Safa had earlier said that football in SA can only be played during level 1 of lockdown, while the PSL wanted football to resume as soon as the government declares that it is safe to do so.

