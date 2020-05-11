Sundowns respond to reports on Mosimane’s contract situation

As reported earlier, Sundowns have presented Mosimane with a new deal and that the former Bafana Bafana mentor is ready to sign it.

In a statement on the club’s website, Sundowns say they have “observed over several months the speculation and the false statements concerning several issues including the contract of Pitso Mosimane”.

“It is the policy of Mamelodi Sundowns not to respond or to comment on speculations or false statements.

“In line with the policy and culture of Mamelodi Sundowns announcements on any matter which is important to the Club, including Pitso Mosimane’s contract, will be made when the Club deems it appropriate,” added the club statement.

