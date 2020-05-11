PSL News 11.5.2020 03:16 pm

Sundowns respond to reports on Mosimane’s contract situation

Phakaaathi Reporter
Sundowns respond to reports on Mosimane's contract situation

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane and his players during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Chippa United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns have finally commented on reports about the contract situation of coach Pitso Mosimane.

As reported earlier, Sundowns have presented Mosimane with a new deal and that the former Bafana Bafana mentor is ready to sign it.

READ: Pitso close to signing new deal with Sundowns

In a statement on the club’s website, Sundowns say they have “observed over several months the speculation and the false statements concerning several issues including the contract of Pitso Mosimane”.

“It is the policy of Mamelodi Sundowns not to respond or to comment on speculations or false statements.

“In line with the policy and culture of Mamelodi Sundowns announcements on any matter which is important to the Club, including Pitso Mosimane’s contract, will be made when the Club deems it appropriate,” added the club statement.

