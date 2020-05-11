PSL News 11.5.2020 11:43 am

Struggling Mohomi hopeful of game time at Sundowns

Struggling Mohomi hopeful of game time at Sundowns

Lucky Mohomi of Mamelodi Sundowns

Forgotten man Lucky Mohomi has not given up hope of getting more regular game time at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Mohomi, who joined Sundowns from Free Free Stars in 2016, has struggled to cement his place at the star-studded Brazilians outfit.

Last season, the 29-year-old made just two appearances in all competitions for Sundowns and this season he is yet to make an appearance for Pitso Mosimane’s side.

Mohomi, however, says he is ready to fight for his place at Sundowns after recovering from an injury.

“Even though it is frustrating, sitting outside is more of a learning curve and for growth. I believe that now I am ready, and my time is coming for me to showcase my talent,” Mohomi told the club’s website.

With Sundowns having signed George Maluleka from Kaizer Chiefs on a pre-contract, Mohomi’s future with Sundowns remains uncertain and word is that he could be offloaded at the end of the current season.

