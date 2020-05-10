Modiba explains why he snubbed Sundowns

Sundowns tried to sign Modiba from United for two years but the midfielder signed a four-and-half-year contract with Matsatsantsa at the start of the 2019/2020 season.

United turned down several multi-million rands offers for the midfielder from Sundowns before he signed a new deal.

“The conversations I had with Stan [Matthews] made me believe that they value me as a club and they believe that I have something to offer the team going forward‚” Modiba was quoted by SowetanLIVE.

“So‚ it wasn’t that difficult to extend my stay with SuperSport United. I have a strong passion and relationship with SuperSport United and I was very impressed with the way they handled the whole thing.

“Their handling of the matter made me believe that I am valuable to the club and they want me to stay. They told me that they don’t want to let me go because they felt that I can still make a positive contribution to the team.”

