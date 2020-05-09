PSL News 9.5.2020 10:16 am

Highlands confirms Ndoro salary cut

Phakaaathi Reporter
Highlands confirms Ndoro salary cut

Tendai Ndoro of Highlands Park (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Zimbabwean striker Tendai Ndoro is said to have received a R20 000 salary cut.

Highlands Park co-director Sinky Mnisi confirmed the club had to cut salaries because their sponsors stopped giving them money due to football activities being suspended in South Africa.

Mnisi says Ndoro was one of many players at the club who had to take a salary cut this month.

“It is true I can confirm that he has been paid R20 000 short I can agree with you,” Mnisi told SA FM.

“The reason being we had to balance our books. In terms of what we pay. Remember both our sponsors are not giving us any money at the moment, we did it purely because there is no money. And no one is working we had to pay them from the grant. There are one or two who were short paid it’s not just him.”

However, the striker says he didn’t notice he was R20 000 short on his salary this month saying he needs to go speak to his manager about it.

I didn’t see I was underpaid. But if that’s the case it’s fine. I hope they use the money wisely for Covid 19,” said Ndoro.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Highlands goalkeeper juggles soccer ball and spanners 30.4.2020
Ndoro open to donating salary to fight Covid-19 27.4.2020
Chiefs join race for Highlands striker Shalulile’s signature 5.4.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ANC NEC slams Mboweni over Twitter rant, contradictions

Courts SCA overturns ruling against police in woman’s rape ordeal

World Trump’s personal valet tests positive for coronavirus

Infection Updates Confirmed virus cases rise by 424 to 8,232

Courts Peter-Paul Ngwenya fined R24K, suspended, for use of k-word on Investec’s CEO


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 