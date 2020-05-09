Highlands confirms Ndoro salary cut

Highlands Park co-director Sinky Mnisi confirmed the club had to cut salaries because their sponsors stopped giving them money due to football activities being suspended in South Africa.

Mnisi says Ndoro was one of many players at the club who had to take a salary cut this month.

“It is true I can confirm that he has been paid R20 000 short I can agree with you,” Mnisi told SA FM.

“The reason being we had to balance our books. In terms of what we pay. Remember both our sponsors are not giving us any money at the moment, we did it purely because there is no money. And no one is working we had to pay them from the grant. There are one or two who were short paid it’s not just him.”

However, the striker says he didn’t notice he was R20 000 short on his salary this month saying he needs to go speak to his manager about it.

I didn’t see I was underpaid. But if that’s the case it’s fine. I hope they use the money wisely for Covid 19,” said Ndoro.

