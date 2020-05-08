TTM chairman confirms club sale

According to Mulaudzi this is not the end of the club’s history as they are talking to a PSL club about buying its status.

Mulaudzi says the plan is for them to play in the top tier next season and they have already started talking to two clubs in the Absa Premiership for the Limpopo side to buy their way into the top-flight league.

“We are not selling our status because we have financial issues; in fact, we are okay financially,” Mulaudzi told Phalaphala FM.

“We are selling our status because we want to play in the Absa Premiership next season. Whether we get in by promotion or buy a club’s status, but our goal is to be in the PSL next season.

“We have money at the moment and that is why we are trying to buy another club’s status so we can get into PSL.”

