PSL News 7.5.2020 05:21 pm

Mokwena speaks up on going back to Pirates

Phakaaathi Reporter
Mokwena speaks up on going back to Pirates

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Rulani Mokwena (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

After Rulani Mokwena moved to Chippa United in March it looked like the tactician had lost interest in working in Orlando Pirates’ technical team.

Mokwena admits he has been thinking of what it would be like when he returns to the Sea Robbers ship when his loan deal with the Chilli Boys expires.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach was placed on leave by Pirates when the club hired German coach Josef Zinnbauer, who replaced Mokwena in the hot seat. Mokwena has not given up on a future at the club.

“When I came to Pirates, I left Sundowns and it was not an easy decision to make. But it was a decision that I made because of my family background and the attachment that as a family we had to the club [Pirates]‚” Mokwena told SowetanLive.

“And even while at Pirates I was asked to go to Bafana Bafana as an assistant to Stuart Baxter, and I sacrificed representing my nation for Pirates. There were offers to be a head coach elsewhere and I sacrificed that to stay on at Pirates‚ because there was a bigger vision.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mapeza has no regrets about leaving Chippa 7.5.2020
Pirates star tests positive for Covid-19 7.5.2020
Pirates legend urges players to donate during lockdown, but not have salaries cut 7.5.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Peter-Paul Ngwenya fined R24K, suspended, for use of k-word on Investec’s CEO

Load Shedding De Ruyter says less likelihood of load shedding this winter

Crime Woman arrested after being caught on camera in k-word rant following car crash

Business News How was R5.5bn spent by SAA BRPs? Gordhan wants answers

Courts Court orders people quarantined at ‘appalling’ Groblersdal facility can leave


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 