Mokwena speaks up on going back to Pirates

Mokwena admits he has been thinking of what it would be like when he returns to the Sea Robbers ship when his loan deal with the Chilli Boys expires.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach was placed on leave by Pirates when the club hired German coach Josef Zinnbauer, who replaced Mokwena in the hot seat. Mokwena has not given up on a future at the club.

“When I came to Pirates, I left Sundowns and it was not an easy decision to make. But it was a decision that I made because of my family background and the attachment that as a family we had to the club [Pirates]‚” Mokwena told SowetanLive.

“And even while at Pirates I was asked to go to Bafana Bafana as an assistant to Stuart Baxter, and I sacrificed representing my nation for Pirates. There were offers to be a head coach elsewhere and I sacrificed that to stay on at Pirates‚ because there was a bigger vision.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.