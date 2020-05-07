Pirates legend urges players to donate during lockdown, but not have salaries cut

Motale was questioning the decision by some clubs to cut players’ salaries while football is suspended. The former Bafana Bafana player says clubs need to commit to paying the players their salaries as they still receive grants from the PSL.

The 53-year-old helped SuperSport United midfielder Aubrey Modiba distribute food parcels in Ga-Mamabolo in the Polokwane municipality.

“Someone needs to explain why they are cutting players’ salaries if they are still getting the full grants; clubs need to explain the decision for pay cuts,” said Motale.

“I would rather see players approach their teams and request the club take a portion of their salaries and use it to help needy people like Aubrey has done here. Maybe it would be wise for the money taken from players to be used to help others during this lockdown because people are unable to move around as they would like to.”

